Nigeria: Firms Partner to Promote Environmental Awareness

As part of activities to mark the 2018 World Environment Day, Visionscape Sanitation Solutions has announced its partnership with LaFargeHolcim to promote awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

In alignment with the global theme for the day, the activities will include a town-hall meeting styled engagement session on tackling issues surrounding plastic pollution with key stakeholders of the Lagos State waste management industry, as well as the donation of cleaning materials.

Speaking on the partnership, Maimuna Maibe, Head CSR and Sustainability, stated that the World Environment Day was another opportunity for the environmental utility company to sensitise people about relevant sustainable environmental practices.

Traders in markets across Lagos Island, representatives of National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), representatives from the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Sanitation Director, Ministry of Environment, representatives from Central Business District, Lagos, market leaders and representatives from Lagos Island East and West and Chairman, Local Council Development Agency for Lagos Island East and West, Ikoyi/Obalende are all expected at the event.

