CABS bank lost $230 000 to an Air force Zimbabwe operations officer after its internet system went down, a Harare court heard on Monday.

Court heard between May 2017 and September 14 the same year the bank experienced challenges with its system and as a result it was crediting clients without any corresponding deposits.

Court heard the system would allow clients to access money without debiting their accounts.

In addition, clients had their accounts credited without making any transaction.

Arnold Lethale Pullen, the officer, then took advantage of the situation after he received $230 000 in his account.

Without making any enquiries, he transferred the money to his friends and family members.

He then ordered the recipients to transfer the money into his Steward Bank account.

The anomaly was discovered recently when the bank was conducting an upgrade.

Pullen was subsequently reported and arrested.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Edwin Marecha answering to fraud charges.

Pullen was remanded in custody pending his bail application.

CABS is the complainant in this case.

Linda Gadzikwa is prosecuting.