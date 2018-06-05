ZIMBABWE'S senior netball team are looking at writing another successful story when they take on four other countries in the Pent Series tournament starting this weekend in Windhoek, Namibia.

They join Botswana, Uganda, Zambia and hosts Namibia for the five-day tournament that is going to be played in a round-robin format from this Saturday to June 13.

The Gems are set to leave for Namibia today. Following their victory last year, the Gems will be seeking to maintain their dominance and tall goal-shooter Pauline Jani is upbeat ahead of the tournament.

"I think this time around the team is stronger than before and we are thankful for this camp. We have been getting more time to train.

"I think things are changing for the better for our netball of which it's good because it's going to be tough in Namibia.

"All teams, the likes of Uganda and Zambia and those we have been beating, are also targeting gold.

"We have to be at our best and fight to the end. And I am happy with the way we have been working as a team preparing for this tournament," said Jani.

Zimbabwe are ranked 15th in the world and the Mambas Queens player pointed out that their tough games will be against Uganda, ranked seventh in the world, and Zambia, sitting on position 16. "Uganda are a strong team. They beat us last time when we went to Uganda (for the Africa Championships). Their top shooter Peace Proscovia was there but she is not around this time, so it's an advantage for us.

"And the good thing is we are starting our matches on the second day of the tournament of which we would have seen how Zambia and Uganda are playing. "Those are the teams that can give us some challenge, the rest of the teams they are not really a threat to us.

"The fact that we have been participating in a number of tournaments outside the country has helped us gain confidence and we are not afraid of any team at the moment," said Jani.

The technical team, led by Lloyd Makunde, has roped in new players such as wing attack Edinah Nyamazha.

"This is my first time to play outside the country, so I hope to learn something different, since I will meet players from different countries. "It's going to help me improve some areas of my game.

Team

Media Mafuta, Alice Tewera Banda, Cynthia Gamuchirai, Rudo Karume, Perpetual Siyachitema, Ndaizivei Madzikangava, Edinah Nyamazha, Patricia Mauladi, Pauline Jani, Tafadzwa Matura, Mercy Mukwadi, Ursula Ndlovu.

Fixtures

June 9: Namibia v Botswana, Uganda v Zambia.

June 10: Botswana v Zambia, Namibia v Zimbabwe.

June 11: Zimbabwe v Botswana, Uganda v Namibia.

June12: Zambia v Zimbabwe, Uganda v Botswana.

June 13: Uganda v Zimbabwe, Namibia v Zambia.