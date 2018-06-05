The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (UK) has raised concerns with President Emmerson Mnangagwa about current election processes that might result in a flawed election.

In a statement after concluding their five day visit to Zimbabwe, representatives of the association, Kate Hoey and Conor Burns, said during their visit, they met Mnangagwa, MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa, representatives of civic society and other opposition leaders.

"As has already been covered widely, we met President Mnangagwa and were able to put to him some of the concerns about the process of the conduct of the election that had been raised with us," said the two UK lawmakers in a statement.

The parliamentarians said from their interaction with the locals, it is evident that the majority of Zimbabweans are craving for free and fair elections.

"As we leave Zimbabwe after 5 days of meetings with a range of politicians, civic society representatives and local people, we are confident that the vast majority want free and fair for the July elections," said the lawyers makers.

The MPs also met Chamisa and held extensive talks with him about the elections and the prospects for Zimbabwe.

"Our overall sense is that all sides see July's elections as a decisive opportunity for change and that there is a huge sense of optimism amongst the people that these elections mark an opportunity to set Zimbabwe on a different path," added the team.

The MDC-T Alliance has complained about the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)'s failure to effect electoral reforms which are key to free and fair elections.

The alliance will this Tuesday hold demonstrations to force the commission and government to accede to their demands.