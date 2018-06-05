Zimbabwe: Clueless, Hopeless and Helpless Dembare

Dynamos seem to have no solution in sight to their mounting problems after the Harare giants suffered a heavy defeat at Triangle days after sacking interim coach Biggie Zuze.

They then let a rookie - Lloyd Chigowe - to lead the side on a difficult assignment to the Lowveld.

The Glamour Boys are back in the relegation mix with only two rounds of play remaining before the mid-season Premiership break.

The team's board of directors last week made a U-turn on their earlier decision to fire head coach Lloyd Mutasa.

Mutasa was not available on Sunday as he is in South Africa on national team duty as one of coach Sunday Chidzambwa's assistants.

With the former juniors coach Chigowe in charge, the Glamour Boys crashed to their biggest defeat this season with Triangle striker Collins Dhuwa getting his first hattrick.

The defeat left Dynamos fifth from the bottom with 14 points from 15 starts.

They trail joint log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum by a massive 24 points.

Chigowe is likely to lead the side on another away assignment this weekend when they travel to basement side Mutare City Rovers.

"I don't normally play the blame game. I think whoever is left in charge should be able to handle the job because everybody who sits on our bench is qualified to be there.

"We believe we are a strong side. We will rebound from this big loss, which is very bad for a big institution like Dynamos," said Chigowe.

The level of frustration that is eating into the Dynamos players was manifested when skipper Ocean Mushure had a confrontation with the referee and was duly given his marching orders in the second half.

However, Chigowe could have talked himself into trouble after lashing out at the match officials whom he accused of influencing Sunday's result.

"I thought it was an evenly matched contest in which we had our fair share of chances to get a good result.

"But I think the officiating was rather pathetic. It would seem there was a lot of bias.

"I think it is time the PSL looked into issues of probably match-fixing because this is the same scenario we faced in the game against Herentals.

"We also felt that the referee did not give us a fair deal," said Chigowe.

DeMbare had never lost a league match to Triangle since the Lowveld side was promoted five years ago. The Harare giants have been breaking records for the wrong reasons of late.

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro was happy his team managed to break the jinx.

"It was important getting three points and we now sit on 26 points, which is reasonable on its own, but we still need to do more so that we are closer to the top teams than we are to the bottom teams.

"We have opened a 12-point gap against teams like Dynamos and it's healthy for us because we need something to fall on when we get a dip of which I don't anticipate we will get one.

"We pray that we will continue getting as many points and give a decent account of ourselves this season," said Mangwiro.