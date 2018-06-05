Liberia: ANC, UP, LP Join 'Forces' to Speak On National Issues

Mr. Smith (rear) reads the statement on behalf of the collaborating parties.

The erstwhile ruling Unity Party (UP), the opposition Liberty Party (LP) and Alternative National Congress (ANC) yesterday announced that they have joined forces to keep the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) accountable to the Constitution and the people of Liberia.

The parties' pronouncement was contained in a statement they delivered at a press conference in Monrovia, and which was read by Jacob Smith, LP national secretary general on behalf of the three collaborating political parties.

Smith said the parties have decided to come together and to speak with one voice, to ensure that the freedom they fought for be given in the interest of the Liberian people.

"To our continued democratic evolution and to protect our hard-won fight for freedom, the UP, LP and ANC have decided to collaborate in the interest of the Liberian people, to ensure the continued evolution of our democracy," Smith said in the statement.

He said the political trio will maintain their independent identities and leadership, but will collaborate to articulate and then hold the CDC-led government accountable to the Constitution.

According to Smith, the political leaders from the three collaborating parties will meet along with the legal and other appropriate teams to work out the legal framework and other political modalities in an effort to improve the living standards of Liberians.

Smith then thanked partisans and all Liberians for their belief and support, and called on other well-meaning opposition parties to join ranks with them in their endeavor for the sake of "Mama"-Liberia.

After the reading, representatives of the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on critical national issues that will improve the livelihood of the citizens.

The parties, according to Darius Dillon, will henceforth issue their first political statement on national issues in the coming days.

It can be recalled that after the results of the 2017 general and presidential elections, UP was in solidarity with LP against the Nation Elections Commission (NEC), that both parties said must clean the voters roll before conducting the re-run elections.

Lawyers who represented the legal interest of both political parties in the case, called on the NEC hearing officer to subpoena the Commissioners, to provide the Final Voters Roll and other documents pertaining to the October 10 elections.

Elections

The elections were held in Liberia on 10 October 2017, to elect the president and members of the House of Representatives. No candidate of the 22 political parties won a majority in the first round of the presidential vote, so the top two finishers -- CDC standard-bearer George M. Weah, now President Weah, and UP standard-bearer then Vice President Joseph N. Boakai -- competed in a run-off on December 26. The second round was originally scheduled for November 7, but was postponed after LP standard-bearer challenged the results.

Liberty Party

LP political leader during the 2017 presidential elections was Charles Walker Brumskine and his vice running mate was the former Forestry Development Authority managing director Harrison S. Karnwea, Sr.

The Brumskine-Karnwea ticket placed third during the elections with 149,495 votes (9.6%). Brumskine, in third place, challenged the result in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court dismissed the challenge, which would have forced a re-run of the first round had it been successful, and the second round was held on 26 December. Weah emerged victorious with just over 60% of the vote.

ANC

Alexander B. Cummings was the Political leader of ANC with Ambassador Jeremiah C. Sulunteh his vice running mate. The Cummings-Sulunteh ticket took fourth place in the general and presidential elections with 112,067 votes (7.2%). The ANC ticket was not successful both at the presidency and the house of representative.

ANC had over 63 representative candidates, but none of them made it at the House of Representative.

UP

Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his running mate, then speaker of the House of Representative James Emmanuel Nuquay, came second both in the presidential and the runoff elections, with 446,716 votes (28.8%).

Mr. Boakai gracefully accepted the election result and said his party was willing to work with Liberians for the growth and development of a better Liberia.

Authors

Hannah N. Geterminah