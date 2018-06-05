Namibia: Hanse-Himarwa Urges Board Members to Be Honest

Education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa has urged the new Namcol board to be objective, selfless and honest with the public.

She said this when she introduced the new members of the board yesterday, who comprise Kauna Nghisheeta, Hertha Pomuti, Kennedy Urikhob, Tonata Uwanga and Hofni Ipinge.

The five bring the number of Namcol board members, chaired by Justin Ellis, to 11. The other members, who were retained, are Heroldt Murangi, Sanet Steenkamp, Veno Kauaria, Michael Samaria and Charlotte Keyter.

Speaking during the introduction at Namcol Katutura in Windhoek, Hanse-Himarwa said Cabinet approved the appointment of the board members on 1 May 2018 to lead the institution with an enrolment of about 50 000 students until 2021.

She said the board must promote a culture in which serving the public interest should be the norm.

"It [the board] should do this by taking the lead in establishing and living up to specific values for the entity and its staff.

These values should be easy to communicate and understand," she noted.

The minister further advised the board to be role models by keeping these values at the forefront of their thinking and behaviour, and to use them as guide in their decision-making and other actions.

"The values can also be used to promote a culture of integrity and collaboration throughout the entity", she said.