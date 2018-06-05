Namibia: City Cancels Drawn-Out Land Deals

The City of Windhoek has cancelled six land transactions that were approved between 2013 and 2015, including plans to build a private hospital in Katutura and a private college in Rocky Crest.

The six transactions, which were valued at over N$21 million, were cancelled due to delayed payments from the prospective land buyers, city council minutes from last Thursday indicate.

The council minutes show that the purchase of Erf 10812, measuring 28 000 square metres and situated adjacent to Hans-Dietrich Genscher and Claudius Kandovazu streets in Katutura, was cancelled.

The land was allocated to a company called Otjomuise Hospital, owned by medical practitioners Thomas and Puleinge Ihuhua, to build a "one-stop-shop" hospital.

Other prospective shareholders in the hospital were Namibians Alugodhi Paulus Kanyama and Ingrid Kainongo Ikondua Muhenye, and Zimbabweans Daniel Mishale Bengesai and Orippa Tendauyi Madziwa.

The council minutes state that this transaction was cancelled after the company had failed to pay an amount of N$11,4 million for the land within the specified time, and "even after having been given further extension".

Another transaction which was cancelled was for Erf 261, measuring 8 500 square metres in Kleine Kuppe that was sold to Johanna Court Body Corporate to build residential units. The company has also failed to pay about N$7,5 million since 2013.

The Namibian reported in 2016 that Johanna Court Body Corporate CC was majority-owned by "previously disadvantaged" individuals Selma Nalusha (25,5%) and Jackson Nampola (25,5%), who reside at the same Hochland Park address in Windhoek.

The other shareholders are Aune Axel (19%) and Vitalis Chiza (30%).

The council also cancelled an agreement to sell Erf 950, measuring about 60 000 square metres, situated along Sando Street in Rocky Crest to Tanben College due to non-payment. The agreed sale price of the land was not mentioned in the minutes.

A plot given to Windhoek motor vehicle dealership M&Z Limited was also cancelled after the company indicated that it was no longer interested in buying the land, which was valued at about N$500 000 in 2013.

The city also cancelled an agreement to sell Erf 10 553, measuring 783 square metres, for about N$600 000 to an individual.

During the council meeting some councillors raised concerns at how the city had failed to collect money from buyers of land.

Windhoek's former deputy mayor, Fransina Kahungu, last week said the issue of non-payment for land already approved had a negative impact on city operations, as it hampered service delivery.

She said city officials should be more cautious when allocating land to make sure that "people allocated land have the means to pay to avoid delays" in order to avoid having money tied up in land transactions.

"We are always crying that we don't have money, and when chances present themselves to us to make money, we don't take them.

"We keep waiting and negotiating with people who were saying that they have money, and all of a sudden they don't have money. Many were even given on a private treaty, promising that they will pay on time. So, that delay is also affecting our service delivery," she said.

According to her, some land transactions which were approved as far back as 2012 have not yet been concluded because "people are still saying that they don't have money".

"Our officials must do what it takes for us to get our money," she said.

She added that the city also needed to speed up processes such as town planning to avoid payment delays.