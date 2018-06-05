5 June 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Somalia: U.S. Airstrike Kills 27 Terrorist Fighters in N. Somalia

A U.S. airstrike in northern Somalia Saturday killed 27 al-Shabab militants, the U.S. Africa Command said.

It posted a Twitter message Monday saying the strike near Bosaso, in semi-autonomous Puntland state, was carried out in coordination with the Somali government.

U.S. commanders said no civilians were killed.

“U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect U.S. citizens and to disable terrorist threats,” the command said.

Targets will include terror training camps and safe havens throughout Somalia and the region.

Another U.S. airstrike killed 12 al-Shabab militants Thursday south of Mogadishu.

Saturday’s airstrike came after al-Shabab extremists attacked a military base in Puntland, claiming to have killed five soldiers, wounding seven and destroying Somali military equipment.

Al-Qaida-affiliated al-Shabab is fighting to topple Somalia’s Western-backed government. It is blamed for countless terrorist attacks, including an October truck bombing in Mogadishu that killed more than 500 people.

