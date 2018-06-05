Controversial deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe has filed assault charges against NewsDay reporter Blessed Mhlanga 10 days after a scuffle between the two.

The scuffle between Mukupe and Mhlanga happened at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) SFM radio studio on the 24th of May.

Both the minister and the scribe were invited to discuss a headline story in the NewsDay written by reporter quoting Mukupe saying the military wouldn't let Nelson Chamisa rule in the event that he won the forthcoming election.

Information available said it was Mukupe who stood up during a live radio programme accusing the journalist of intimidating him and grabbed him by his shoulders whilst one of his aides tried to restrain the minister.

It was during the scuffle that Mhlanga's wife, Florence, whipped out her mobile phone to record the wrestling.

Mukupe then instructed his aides to seize the Samsung S7 phone from her and he (Mukupe) later pushed her into the corner.

Florence and Blessed went to report the incident to the police and Mukupe has since bought a new mobile handset similar to the one he seized as replacement.

"Yes I have been called by Law and Order and will report tomorrow (Tuesday) at 2.30 pm," confirmed Blessed.

Commenting on the handset replaced by Mukupe, he said they had decided not to use it because it seems it's not an original Samsung S7.

"The issue has not been finalised; I have the handset yes, but it has no title on it and he (Mukupe) is refusing to hand over the receipts," he said.

"We decided not to use it now."

Recently hundreds of tertiary institution students demonstrated against Mukupe demanding that he pay them their 'rigging fees' after they helped him to 'steal' Zanu PF primary elections in Harare East constituency where he is a sitting Member of Parliament.

Currently, Mukupe is organising public meetings with college students around the country mobilising them to vote for Zanu PF.

Mukupe also made news headlines when he asked former finance minister Tendai Biti if he had taken his ARVs during a live radio debate.