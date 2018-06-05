5 June 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Congo-Kinshasa: Murders, Kidnappings Close Africa's Oldest National Park

Tagged:

Related Topics

Murders and kidnappings are forcing Africa’s oldest national park to close to visitors for a year. Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo is home to endangered mountain gorillas, chimpanzees, elephants and other wildlife.

"It is clear that the Virunga region is deeply affected by insecurity and that this will be the case for a certain time," park director Emmanuel de Merode said Monday. "So that Virunga can be visited in safety, much more robust measures are needed than in the past."

A ranger was killed and two British tourists and their driver kidnapped in Virunga last month. The Britons and driver were freed two days later. But other attacks by armed convoys left five rangers, two soldiers and two civilians dead since April.

The entire Virunga region is plagued by violence as armed gangs and militias battle for control of the area’s valuable natural resources.

Congo-Kinshasa

Angolan President Reaffirms Aid to Stability in DRC

Angola will continue doing its best so as to assist the authorities and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.