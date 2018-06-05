5 June 2018

Nigeria: Burna Boy Appreciates Kanye West for Leading People to His "Ye"

By Njideka Agbo

It has actually been a blessing in disguise for Burna Boy and it is all thanks to Kanye West.

Ever since the release of Kanye West's Ye album, people have been accidentally finding OluwaBurna's Ye and are listening to it.

I was looking for Kanye's new Album so I searched "ye" in Apple Music and happened across song called "Ye" by this artist named @burnaboy ... . listened to the album for shits. it was FLAAAAAMES HOLY FUCK

-- King Petty Khalil (@IHATEHALIL) June 1, 2018

The only Ye we acknowledge is Burna Boy's.

-- mAvErIcK (@johnXtreme) June 1, 2018

Not only has the listens on the track gone up by 200%, it is now a top number in Nigeria. Sorry not sorry Kim

The Ye that is number 1 in Nigeria is from Burna Boy please dear. https://t.co/gPSgqC5lGj

-- Baba Folarin (@That_IjebuBadoo) June 3, 2018

Burna Boy is grateful for that and has put up a video to appreciate the Yeezy king.

Thank YE!! 😂😭 Numbers up 200%. 💰💵💴 pic.twitter.com/d4ojvc3VEQ

-- Burna Boy (@burnaboy) June 4, 2018

