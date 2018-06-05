4 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Alleged Eastern Free State Serial Rapist Appears in Court, Remanded in Custody

Alleged Eastern Free State serial rapist, Mokena Petrus Nhlapo (39) appeared briefly in the Fouriesburg Magistrate's Court today 4 June and the case against him was postponed to 11 June 2018 when he will be expected to apply for bail and appoints legal representation. He was not asked to plead.

He is facing charges of kidnapping, trafficking of persons for sexual purposes, assault, pointing of firearm, rape, extortion, crimen injuria, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. He was arrested on Friday (1 June) evening in Fouriesburg by members of Bethlehem Family violence, child protection, and sexual offences Unit (FCS). The charges relate to a complaint laid by a woman in her 20s who alleges that the suspect lured her via social media. She accepted a Facebook invitation from the suspect in February 2018. In April, she met the suspect in person whereupon she was taken to a house in Fouriesburg where the alleged crimes were committed.

We appeal to anyone, including those in neighbouring Lesotho as has been widely alleged on social media, who might have fallen victim under similar circumstances to call Bethlehem FCS Detectives on 082 854 7546 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

