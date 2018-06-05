5 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Michael Komape Case - Judgment to Be Delivered in Application for Leave to Appeal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Judgment in the application for leave to appeal a ruling in the Michael Komape case will be handed down in the Limpopo High Court on Tuesday.

In 2014 the 5-year-old fell into a pit toilet and drowned at Mahlodumela Primary School in Limpopo.Legal advocacy group Section 27 filed for leave to appeal after Judge Gerrit Muller rejected the family's civil claim of R3m for damages against the state for the wrongful and negligent death of Michael in April.

Instead, he ordered that two of Komape's siblings be paid R6 000 each for general medical expenses.On Friday, Judge Gerrit Muller heard Section 27's appeal in the Limpopo High Court sitting in Polokwane, where he initially stated that Section 27's application papers to appeal his judgment were two days late and therefore was "inadmissible".

However, senior counsel advocate Vincent Maleka argued that the notice was not late, as an earlier notice had been stamped on May 16.

Maleka said the second-last page of the appeal showed that it was received by all attorneys on time.

Section 27's education attorney Sheniece Linderboom says the advocacy group had followed the necessary processes in submitting its application to appeal the judgment.

She said they hoped that the outcome in Tuesday's proceedings would be positive and in their favour.

"[We] hope that today the judge will grant leave to appeal. If not, we will, therefore, be taking our application directly to the Supreme Court of Appeal and take it from there," Linderboom said. Proceedings in the Limpopo High Court are expected to begin at 09:30.

Source: News24

South Africa

Fuel Price Hike to Have Knock-On Effect on Goods, Services - Economists

Economists have warned that the 85c rise in the fuel price will have far reaching effects on goods and services,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.