South Africa: Service Delivery Bucket List - Councils Expand Provision of Services but Figures Are Cloudy

analysis

The number of bucket toilets has reduced and municipalities are providing more water, sanitation, waste removal, and electricity services, Statistics South Africa announced on Monday on releasing its Non-Financial Census of Municipalities 2017. Still, beyond the data, many questions remain about service delivery.

The Non-Financial Census of Municipalities report is a key indicator of the country's efforts to eradicate bucket toilets, and Statistics South Africa's deputy director-general of economic statistics Joe de Beer announced an incremental improvement on Monday.

Releasing the 2017 report, De Beer said the number of bucket toilets supplied by municipalities had decreased by 6,438 to 62,042 in 2017.

Eradicating the demeaning and unhygienic bucket system has long been a goal for government, with aims to end the system in formal areas missed in 2006 and 2015.

The numbers of bucket toilets serviced by municipalities has reduced significantly from 231,660 in 2004 and 100,618 in 2013. But according to the current trend the government will not meet its National Development Plan (NDP) target of eradicating the system...