Ethiopia: Avoiding Improper Plastic Bag Disposal to Curb Pollution

The expansion of manufacturing and service sectors in most urban centers gave way for more production of goods and commodities which rise the demand for plastic bags and package materials. Presently, up to 400 registered companies are engaged in the production of plastic bags in the city and produced 8,000 tonne annually. But after using plastic bags most residents carelessly disposed these used materials as the result, further aggravating the already fragile environment. Hence, to change the situation, strict implementation of Dry Waste Management Proclamation No 513/1999 is essential.

Opening a workshop focusing on plastic bag production legal status and scrutinizing illegal production yesterday, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Shiferaw Teklemariam said currently the national economy is steadily growing in double digit but side by side with this, building climate resilient economy should not be ignored because economic success should be sustainable.

According to the Minister, the improper management of used plastic bags is causing air water and soil pollution which endanger the whole ecosystem consequently the capacity of soil nitrogen fixation which is vital to enhance agriculture productivity.

He said that the expansion of urban centers should be supported by the provision of clean water, open spaces, infrastructure and proper municipal services but in most towns due to inept institutions, the inadequate utility services and poor dry waste management towns have become less attractive for living. This in turn affects the flow of investment and tourism.

Ministry Legal Inspection and Supervision Directorate Director Mehari Wondimagegne on his part said that, among the selected 14 sample plastic bag producing companies for inspection, two have no license while others were found illegally producing plastic bags below the average thickness of plastic which is 0.003 millimeter and based on the evidence the necessary deterrent measure was taken.

According to Mehari, plastic bags which have a thickness more than 0.003 millimeter could be decomposed and recycled.

However, currently numerous companies are engaged in plastic bag production which is below the standard stipulated by the Dry Waste Management Proclamation No 513/1999. He further said as the newly established dry waste land fill machine located in Sendafa Oromia state does not receive used plastic bags below the average thickness thus, producers should consider this and should abide by law.