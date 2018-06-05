Ethiopia: The Need to Reinforce Philanthropy Towards Drought Victims

In a year in which Ethiopians and the government are battling to mitigate the harsh impact of the El Niño drought, citizens, affluent and ordinary, are seen doing what they can to help their fellow citizens. A multitude of affluent individuals giving support to the people and NGOs hasn't been a common phenomenon for long, probably because it has only passed two decades since Ethiopia made the transition from a communist dictatorship in which wealth was a crime. After the economic transition and the unprecedented growth of the past decade hundreds of Ethiopians have become millionaires and reached the level where they can pay back their society in a significant way.

What is not surprising and something we have witnessed for decades is the enthusiasm and willingness of ordinary citizens to support their fellow countrymen in time of need and enhance the government efforts. What's distinct this time is the huge increase in the ability of ordinary Ethiopians to do more in contributing to fund-raising campaigns. The effects of the growing economy and a widening middle class has created a phenomenon in which we see tens of thousands of local, regional and national fund-raising campaigns are held throughout a year for humanitarian and development initiatives. This is a testament to the strong convictions of Ethiopians in achieving local development and humanitarian activities with community initiatives and that shows that there's a growing social empowerment.

In a demonstration of this aspect, "Beza Enhun" (translated as lets be saviours) is a volunteer group formed by fifteen people has raised and handed over 15,000 birr to the Ethiopia Red Cross Society (ERCS) on January 26. The group reportedly collected the money from people living in Ethiopia and abroad by posting an appeal on a website created for that purpose. That was one example out of many citizen initiatives witnessed so far.

Another mediums that are utilized to channel the support of ordinary citizens are civic and social organizations. From national organizations like the Red Cross/Crescent to local/regional development associations and even traditional social/religious associations has been sprawling in the two decades of transition and are now very active in serving as a medium for citizen initiatives.

A good sample for this is the Ethiopian Red Cross Society which has announced that it has distributed both food and non-food items to more than 41,000 people in the past seven months in four states (Afar, Amhara, Oromia and Ethiopian Somali) to assist those affected by the drought to cope with the drastic consequences of the sudden El-Nino episode. Moreover, the Society has stated it is undertaking fund-raising for drought victims through mobile phone short-messaging system (SMS).

Private companies and even political parties have shown an increased participation in this new trend. Raya Beer, an ultra-modern beer factory that has gone operational in Tigray State, has been distributing its by-product for local farmers since the early days of the drought. The result which are worth in tens of millions are useful for animal fodder and believed to have prevented a significant livestock loss. The endowment conglomerate, EFFORT, and Rift Valley University College were also notable in their activities.

Another example worth mentioning is that he Amhara National Democratic Movement (ANDM), the ruling party of the Amhara State of Ethiopia, on the eve of its 30th anniversary has announced that it has donated 30 million birr to over 1.4 million drought victims in the Amhara State. The donation was reportedly collected from members of the party and supporters in an effort to show the organization's solidarity with the people.

The government, on its behalf has a good track record of encouraging this trend for two decades. Most of the thousands of local development associations are the result of an intensive government drive in the 90s and now they are stronger and experienced. In the current case of the drought, Government Communication Affairs Office Minister Getachew Reda has early on applauded and encouraged citizens' initiatives to battle the drought. That kind of signals usually encourage individuals and groups to start new initiatives.

President Head Mulatu Teshome also urged all governmental, non-governmental organizations, the business community and the people of Ethiopia at large to participate in the fund-raising exhibition and bazaar organized by Ethiopian Red Cross Society (for which he is a patron) to be held from May 7-11, 2016.

There is a need to reinforce the trend

There are two challenges facing this trend. The first one is lack of logistics for giving and the other is the effects of urbanization. There is the lack of well recognized philanthropic organizations with easily accessible methods of contribution and convenient donation schemes for donors from varying income levels. The ordinary Ethiopian is unable to find actionable information on the performance of charity organizations or about the type of disadvantaged groups (e.g. Senior citizens or disabled) they work on. This kind of information is proven to increase donor initiatives in his/her cause and enhance donor confidence on the utilization of funds. It also promotes accountability and transparency in the sector. Public policies that streamline the operation of donation and transparency of charities is necessary for this philanthropic effects to materialize.

This developing trend that predates the ensuing urbanization is an extension of our cultures and can be claimed to be strong. However, it is inevitable that modernity and urbanization eventually loosens social bonds, create alienated individualistic life style and class based segregation of communities. This will likely impact the motivations for philanthropy in the future.

Therefore, it is imperative to adopt a policy that promotes philanthropy. The Government, in order to create a new generation of philanthropists, should reform the tax system to give tax deductions for donors and charities and also give greater recognition to volunteers.

There are several mechanisms developed in several countries. Some of these are: The provision of income tax deductions for individual charitable donations, a transportation cost reimbursement mechanism for donations of non-money items, a zero cost home-to-home collection mechanism for food and non-food items, tax breaks for legacies (inheritances) going to charity, the new method of 'lifetime legacies', a scheme that would allow a donor to give a large sum during his/ her lifetime instead of waiting to leave a legacy, and making the donor able to receive tax and interest incentives.

The gains in reduction of poverty from such initiatives is expected to outstrip the loss in tax revenue. Hence, I feel that it is an endeavour worth pursuing.

In the words of Tony Burton, director of strategy and external affairs at the National Trust: "There is an urgent need to make giving easier and increase awareness about how individuals can help make a difference. By celebrating and rewarding the culture of giving we can create a more philanthropic nation."