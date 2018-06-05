Ethiopia: Moe, Microsoft Ink Education Transformation Accord

The government has been exerting utmost efforts for the expansion of ICT in universities over the last 25 years.

The Ministry of Education signed yesterday a Memorandum of Understanding with Microsoft Corporation aimed at transforming the education system through Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Signing the agreement State Minister For Higher Education Dr. Kaba Urgessa said that the agreement would help for further innovation and develop skilled human resources. It also aimed at building the capacity of the public and private universities especially in the area of software development.

The state minister said that this contributes a lot to improve the status of teachers and students as well as enables to set-up a well equipped laboratory and workshop.

Dr. Kaba said that Microsoft has allocated seven million Birr to execute ICT programme in the country. The agreement will help to refine and implement a national ICT in education strategy and ensures the nation technology investments are used to support the border national educational goals.

Since, the economic competitiveness depend on how the schools and universities use ICT to prepare students for the modern workplace the agreement would contribute significantly in this regard, Dr. Kaba noted.

The State Minister said that the agreement will also promote inclusive digital access,encourage innovative and creative thinking which develop critical 21st century skills, and build the capacity of local teachers.

He noted that government has been exerting utmost efforts for the expansion of ICT in universities over the last 25 years. Earlier, the ministry has signed agreements with IBM and ORACLE companies to advance the application of ICT in universities.

Microsoft Middle East and Africa Corporate Vice President Ali Faramawy on his part said that the corporate is highly focused on aligning education programmes with industry requirements and employers demand by bringing ICT into Ethiopian classrooms.

ICT have a profound impact on student learning, he said, added, localizing content and empowering teachers play a crucial role to implement the ICT programme.

According to Ali, the corporate has made software solutions to enable students to have employment opportunity, technology skills and access to use the advanced offices, including Microsoft Office 365 which is free of charge for education.

The programme would also provide schools with an extensive collaborative environment and extends teaching and learning within and beyond the classrooms, he noted.