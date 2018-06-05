Ethiopia: Musical Theater Staged to Mark GERD 5th Year Launch

Marking the fifth year anniversary of the launching of the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) a musical theater was performed by senior Ethiopian artists 28th March 2016 at the National Theater.

The musical play, which depicts the significant contribution of each nation and nationalities of Ethiopia, has narrated as Nile is not threat rather a source of development and partnership..

Also, the musical theater shows the struggle that nations and nationalities of Ethiopia have been through and how they managed to come together and bring solutions for their internal and external problems.

Speaking on the occasion, the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation for the Construction of GERD General Deputy Director Tagel Kenubih said that celebrating the day is so special as the construction of the GERD has reached 50 percent.

The Deputy General Director indicated that Ethiopians here and abroad have been committed to support the realization of GERD in which he said "certainly expected to be continued."

Tagel said that artistic works have been greatly contributing in promoting the dam and mobilizing the nations and creating a sense of ownership among the public thereby continuing their support for the construction of the GERD.

Professional artists drawn from Hager Fikir, City Hall, Ras and National Theaters took part in the musical theater.

At the fifth year celebration of the launching of the construction of the GERD, the dam, more than 70 meters high, has elegantly erected to hold water. More than fifty percent of the construction of GERD has been finalized so far.