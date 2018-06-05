Ethiopia: Sports Contests Serve in Speeding Up GERD Realization

"GERD is a manifestation that Ethiopians are capable of undertaking mega projects by themselves. Such sports contest plays a decisive role in sustaining support for the dam construction."

The Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation for the Construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Sunday held different sports contest to promote public GERD support.

Council Chairperson and Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen on the occasion said that the realization of GERD is being accelerated with the active participation of nations, nationalities and peoples to put their foot print.

Demeke further said that Ethiopian nationals and foreign citizens of Ethiopian origin are coordinating with sense of ownership for the realization of the dam. "GERD is a manifestation that Ethiopians are capable of undertaking mega projects by themselves. This type of sports contest plays a decisive role in sustaining support for the dam construction."

Council Deputy Executive Director Tagel Kenubih on his part said that the contest was held to promote public participation and encourage diverse professions engagement in the project.

Participant of the event Comedian Assefa Tegegn said that GERD has now attained 50 per cent completion through public support, solidarity as well as harmony. "The sports contest primarily aims at realizing the dam and sustaining public support."

According to him, the Ethiopian Comedians Association is contributing its share in the 8100 A SMS Lottery, visiting the dam to boost the workers morale as well as fulfilling citizenship responsibility in strengthening public support in various ways.