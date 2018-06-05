4 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Three Cash-in-Transit Robbers Arrested in Meyerton

A cash-in-transit robbery was foiled on 04 June 2018 at about 18h26 on the R-551 Meyerton Heidelberg road.

Security guards were en-route to their Van der Bijl Park depot from the Heidelberg Mall after making about 50 pick-ups. When they reached Bloemendal Road crossing, they suddenly heard gunshots and realized that the vehicle was being shot at. The driver continued driving and suddenly, suspects in a Lexus vehicle shot at the tyres and they were forced to stop. About 5 suspects armed with rifles approached them, wearing balaclavas. The suspects bombed the door of the vehicle. A group of CPF members heard the explosion while sitting at a meeting in the vicinity and they responded to the scene. The suspects fled the scene and left the Lexus behind and got into a Polo vehicle without taking any money. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Swift response by the SAPS and members of the CPF resulted in the arrest of three suspects at Henley train station. Officers from Organized Crime attended the scene and have launched an investigation.

