The Moerane Commission report on political killings in KwaZulu-Natal will be released within days, the commission and premier's office have said.

"The Moerane Commission report will be received on June 13. The commission finalised its work at the end of May," Thami Ngidi, the spokesperson for Premier Willies Mchunu, told News24 on Monday.

Marumo Moerane, the commission chairperson, also confirmed the announcement.

"We have arranged to hand the report over to the premier on Wednesday, June 13."

Ngidi said media would be invited to the handover where aspects of the report would be discussed. He added that processes would still be followed in terms of the Commissions Act.

"The premier has to table the same report in front of the premier's portfolio committee in the legislature. That will basically be the process of releasing it to the public."

Ngidi said the report would thereafter be tabled in Parliament.

The commission was established in October 2016 by Mchunu amid a high number of political killings in the province. The commission investigated killings that have taken place in the province since 2011.

It has been widely reported that political killings in KwaZulu-Natal since 2014 have claimed well over 100 lives.

Release of transcripts

There has also been contestation over whether or not transcripts from the commission should be made public. Moerane previously told News24 that the transcripts were not being made public because key witnesses could be compromised.

"The transcripts are still embargoed because there are a number of witnesses whose identities should not be revealed," he had said.

Moerane said the final decision on the release of transcripts would be left to Mchunu once he had received the report.

When asked if the transcripts could be released with witnesses' names censored, Moerane said this was a possibility at a later stage.

In April the Right2Know Campaign (R2K) said it was "disturbed to learn that the Moerane Commission of Inquiry refused to release its transcripts to the public and to the media".

"We demand transparency in all issues pertaining to the Moerane Commission of Inquiry, especially in accessing transcripts and ultimately the report of the commission," it said in a statement at the time.

