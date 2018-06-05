South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Armed Robbery and Possession of Unlicensed Firearms

press release

The swift response by King Williams Town Cluster Police members led to the arrest of one armed robbery suspect (31) in King Williams Town.

It is alleged that this morning at about 08h30, one suspect armed with a firearm entered a petrol station in King Williams Town while other two were outside. The shooting ensued between the guard and the suspect and he took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash in transit security guard. They fled the scene with their vehicle and one suspect was left behind and fled on foot. Police chased and managed to arrest one suspect and a firearm was recovered hidden in the yard at Maitland Road, King Williams Town. Police are on heels looking for the three suspects that fled the scene with cash.

A case of Armed Robbery has been opened and is being investigated by Hawks. The suspect is due to appear in King Williams Town Magistrate Court on Wednesday (06 June 2018)

King Williams Town Acting Cluster Commander, Colonel Syed Cassim commended the members for their swift response and their thorough investigation that led to the arrest and recovery of a firearm. "Police will ensure that firearms are taken off the streets in ensuring safety of our citizens," he added.