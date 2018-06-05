5 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Burmester Qualifies for U.S. Open

South Africa's Dean Burmester has qualified for the 118th US Open at Shinnecock Hills from June 14-17.

Burmester, playing in the 36-home international sectional qualifier at Walton Heath Golf Club, secured one of the 14 available spots to progress to the year's second Major.

Burmester, 29, who was born in Zimbabwe, posted rounds of 66 and 71 to finish on 7-under par, good enough for a tie for seventh place.

Burmester, ranked 110th in the world rankings, has one European Tour victory to his name - the 2017 Tshwane Open - as well as six other Sunshine Tour victories.

Burmester will join compatriots Ernie Els, Dylan Frittelli, Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel in the field.

