4 June 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mozambique Says Its Security Forces Killed 9 Al-Shabab-Linked Militants

Mozambique's Defense and Security Forces (FDS) have killed 9 members of an alleged Al-Shabab group. The members were eliminated in the district of Palma in the northernmost province of Cabo Delgado

An official who spoke on behalf of FDS has said the soldiers acting on tips off ambushed the eight.

"At the site where the nine members of the radical Islamist group were killed, an AK47 gun and machetes they used to behead people were found," said one FDS member.

According to the police source who was involved in the hunting mission, more information could be officially published within days.

"This group was thought to be in the riverside areas where they can have access to water for personal consumption and hygiene," he said.

The members are from the self-proclaimed Al-Shabab group, which has been launching sporadic attacks against police and civilians since last October, causing terror and displacement in several districts of Cabo Delgado.

Late last, the group attacked villages and beheaded 10 people in northern Mozambique.

Children are reported to be among those targeted in the attack on Monjane village in Cabo Delgado province, a hub for mining and petroleum exploration.

Known locally as al-Shabab, the group was formed in 2015 as a religious organization and has no known links to the Al-Shabab group based in Eastern Africa.

