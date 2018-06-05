Cameroon: Vocational Centre Opens Up to Public

The institution organised an open door day on May 29 to show case the potentials of trainees.

The Douala Advanced Vocational Training Centre better known in French as Centre de Formation Professional d'Excellence on Tuesday May 29th organised an open-door-day to make known the training fields offered in the institution as well as show case the potential of the trainees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Delegate for Employment and Professional Training, Massouo Gonondo, said the goal of the centre is to enable youths gain access to employment. Quoting President Paul Biya, she said companies need diplomas but workers well trained in specific domains. She said the open-door-day offers an opportunity for professional exchanges between the trainees and employers, internships as well as establish partnerships.

The director of the centre, Bobbo Amadou said the centre offers quality training for rapid social insertion of youths said human resource development is capital to Africa's economic development. He said the open-door-day offers an opportunity to sensitise parents and aspirants on the training course offered by the institution and present the potentials of the trainees to employers, though the students are trained to be self-employed.

The open-door-day which is in its first edition, comprised a video projection on the various disciplines offered in the school, a fashion parade with dresses designed by students of the department of tailoring consisting of traditional and modern models as well as a tour round the major workshops of the institution.

It is worthy to note that the Douala Advanced Vocational Training Centre is the fruit of Cameroon-Korea cooperation, inaugurated by the Prime Minister on December 16th, 2016. It offers trainings in electronics, mechanics, wood work, weldering, secretariat duties, multimedia and plumbing.

It also serves as a centre for support to enterprises and research centre as well as continues training for those already working. Entry into the school is by competitive entrance or study of files for those already working.