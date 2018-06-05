Liberia: 250 Schools Benefit From Latrines, Water Systems

Regional IDB Director Taleh speaking at dedicatory ceremony in Tappita, recently.

About 250 schools have benefited from latrines and a water project funded by the late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia through the Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

Sidi Mohammed Ould Taleb, director of the Bank's Regional Hub in Dakar, Senegal, spoke at the inauguration of the Outpatient Department and the Regional Referral Laboratory and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Unit in the courtyard of the Jackson Fiah Doe (JFK) Memorial Hospital in Tappita, Lower Nimba County.

The MRI is a noninvasive medical test that physicians use to diagnose medical conditions, because it uses a powerful magnetic field, radio frequency pulses and a computer to produce detailed pictures of organs, soft tissues, bone and virtually all other internal body structures.

According to Mr. Taleb, the donation from the late King has empowered the administration to construct latrines and also provide running water services to 270 schools and assembly points around the country.

"We are also training 500 teachers, health personnel, and at the same time, providing medical and laboratory equipment to clinics and hospitals," he said.

Mr. Taleb said prior to his death, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud provided US$6 million through the IDB in support of the fight against the deadly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). Although Liberia is not a member of IDB, it was one of the affected countries, so the bank decided to use a portion of the money to help the Liberian government.

"IDB was proud to have partnered with Liberia in her fight against this terrible Ebola virus," Taleb said.

A portion of the same money was used to construct the referral laboratory and MRI room to boost medical operation at the hospital.

"The bank has also agreed to approve funding for the construction of a triage facility and security booths to effectively screen patients before they enter the hospital's compound," Mr. Taleh said.

