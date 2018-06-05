Security minister Charles Namoloh says because of reduced food production at one of the most productive prison farms in the country, the government has been forced to use its food reserves to avoid starving inmates.

Namoloh said this to The Namibian yesterday when asked about reports that the government is planning to reduce the number of meals inmates get because of budget cuts.

The Divundu Rehabilitation Centre runs a prison farm that has earned a reputation over the years of being successful in food production - providing for prisoners, and helping in the government's drought relief programmes.

Namoloh said food production at the Divundu prison farm had gone down, partly because of elephants which are destroying crops.

The government is currently feeding prisoners at Divundu from food reserves from last year.

The Divundu correctional facility has attracted plaudits in the past, including from deputy commissioner general Tuhafeni Hangula, who had praised the prisoners for contributing to the country's food production.

"If given the necessary support in terms of finance, we can really do wonders. We have the labour in terms of the offenders," New Era quoted Hangula last year.

According to the newspaper, the 200 prisoners at Divundu made their own bread from the wheat they grow, and their rations include the vegetables they produce.

The article stated that the medium security prison at Divundu supplied 600 tonnes (12 000x50kg bags) of maize meal for distribution under the drought relief programme in 2016.

The facility also gave 5 000x50kg bags of wheat grain to the poverty eradication ministry, the report said.

The Namibian reported last year that 20 agricultural students at the government's Mashare Development Institute training centre near Rundu said they had to beg for a bag of maize from the Divundu Correctional Facility after going for two months without food.

Namoloh said he was aware of complaints about food shortages at some prisons across the country, but insisted that the speculation was not backed by evidence so far. He said ministry officials went to the Lüderitz Correctional Facility to investigate whether there was a food shortage, but found no evidence of that.

According to him, there have not yet been discussions about measures to mitigate food shortages, but that it was possible to reduce the number of times prisoners eat per day.

This, he said, would allow the government to cope with the possible shortages caused by budget cuts, drought and elephants.

Namoloh, however, admitted that the prisons in the north-eastern parts of the country which were known for producing food for prisoners and other state agencies were facing difficulties.

The government manages 13 prisons across Namibia, and there have been calls by the public to make prisoners more productive.

The minister, nonetheless, dismissed perceptions that prisoners were idle in prisons, saying some prisoners were productive in the correctional facilities.

He said he knows of prisoners who were carpenters and were producing things such as beds, tables and chairs.

"All you need to do is to buy the material," Namoloh said, adding that the public should be encouraged to support them as they reform behind bars.