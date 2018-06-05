Namibia: Fishing Rights Applicants to Get Training

Swakopmund — The Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources will provide training to all Namibians intending to apply for fishing rights that could eventually result in their entities being allocated fishing quotas.

Training will be conducted in all 14 regions through the governors' offices and the training venues and dates will be announced within the next days.

The Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Bernhardt Esau, who last week called upon Namibians to apply for fishing rights says the initiative will allow more Namibians to understand the process and apply for these rights.

Interested persons have until July 31 to apply.

There are 96 fishing rights to be issued in 2018 for nine fishery species, namely hake, horse mackerel, monk, red crab, rock lobster, line fish, large pelagic, mullet and seal.

The minister invited all Namibians to apply for rights if they meet the requirements.

"I have also taken measures to facilitate the application process by appointing rights application officials in every regional governor's office, to receive applications and issue proof of submissions to all applicants," he said.

Esau added that this measure would save many Namibians from travelling long distances to Windhoek to make applications for fishing rights, as was the case in the past.

"In short, you don't need to travel to Windhoek to apply for a fishing right, you can apply right in your region and a receipt will be issued to you. After the application process is closed, all applicants will be published on online portal, and all successful applicants will be published as well," he said.

Esau says he wants to ensure that the 2018 application process for fishing rights is fair and transparent because the exercise has in the past been tainted by accusations of abuse and that a clique has captured the exercise.

"Take note that we will protect existing jobs and investments in the fishing industry, just as we allow all Namibians a fair chance to participate in developing our fisheries, for the benefit of present and future generations," Esau said last week in Swakopmund.