5 June 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Four Rapes Recorded Over Weekend

Windhoek — A 25-year-old woman was raped by an unknown man while she was fast asleep. The suspect sneaked into her room after her boyfriend had left the room to relieve himself. The rape occurred at Karirib on Sunday morning at 04h00.

Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the victim was in bed with her boyfriend and he responded to the call of nature.

Upon his return he found the suspect having sex with the victim while she was fast asleep, without her consent. The suspect fled the scene and he has not yet been arrested. Shikwambi said police investigations continue.

In another incident a 23-year-old man was arrested for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl at Oshetu No.3 in Okahandja on Saturday around 23h00. Shikwambi said the incident was reported by the victim's guardian.

Police in Mariental opened a rape case after an 18-year-old girl was raped by 19-year-old boy at Nunal flats at the town. The incident happened between 02h00 and 05h00 on Saturday.

"It is alleged the victim was drinking beer with friends. The suspect allegedly took the victim to the bathroom, undressed her and had sexual intercourse without her consent," said Shikwambi.

Police in Henties Bay opened a rape case after a 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped while she walking home alone from town. Shikwambi said the suspect followed the victim. The incident happened on Friday between 22h00 and 22h30 in Libertina Amadhila Street near Henties Bay sports stadium.

"It is further alleged that while she was walking the suspect suddenly approached her, took out a knife and forced her to go with him into the sports stadium and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent," she said.

She said a 32-year-old was arrested and police investigations continue.

