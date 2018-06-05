5 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Phyno Named Ambassador for Nigerian Beer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jayne Augoye

Popular musician, Chibuzor Azubuike, popularly called Phyno, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Life Lager beer.

The 'Fada Fada' crooner was introduced to the media at a ceremony held at the Nigerian Breweries Plc. Igammu, Lagos on June 4.

The deal will see Phyno feature in Life Continental beer's advertising and marketing campaigns. He is also expected to make special appearances at events.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony attended by PREMIUM TIMES and other journalists, the singer said his new role would see him advance the Igbo tradition and culture as well as the Igbo HiLife sound in Eastern Nigeria and beyond.

He said, "My recognition as brand ambassador also translates to better exposure for younger Igbo talents and upcoming artistes. I would be working with my fellow ambassador, Flavor, in this regard. We will work together towards the decongestion of Lagos as the only place for major music events and activities.

"We need to ensure that the east also enjoys the privilege of more live shows like Lagos residents already do. I am very happy to be part of this great development as Life Continental beer is a brand that shows great support for the Igbo culture and values and it is something that I respect this beer brand for."

In his response, the Marketing Director of NB Plc, Maria Maggi, said, "Working with a great act like Flavour and this new collaboration with Phyno- one of Nigeria's most successful artistes and a proud son of the Igbo community, is further proof of our brand's mission of effectively promoting Igbo highlife music, beliefs, traditions and progressive cultural values".

Phyno who is renowned for rapping in Igbo language began his musical career as a producer in 2003.

His debut studio album, No Guts No Glor was released in 2014. It produced the singles "Ghost Mode", "Man of the Year", "Parcel" and "O Set".

Nigeria

Group Faults Human Rights Violation Allegation Against Military

The Executive Secretary of National Human Right Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu has said the Amnesty International (AI)… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.