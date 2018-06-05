Nigeria: Phyno Named Ambassador for Nigerian Beer

Popular musician, Chibuzor Azubuike, popularly called Phyno, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Life Lager beer.

The 'Fada Fada' crooner was introduced to the media at a ceremony held at the Nigerian Breweries Plc. Igammu, Lagos on June 4.

The deal will see Phyno feature in Life Continental beer's advertising and marketing campaigns. He is also expected to make special appearances at events.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony attended by PREMIUM TIMES and other journalists, the singer said his new role would see him advance the Igbo tradition and culture as well as the Igbo HiLife sound in Eastern Nigeria and beyond.

He said, "My recognition as brand ambassador also translates to better exposure for younger Igbo talents and upcoming artistes. I would be working with my fellow ambassador, Flavor, in this regard. We will work together towards the decongestion of Lagos as the only place for major music events and activities.

"We need to ensure that the east also enjoys the privilege of more live shows like Lagos residents already do. I am very happy to be part of this great development as Life Continental beer is a brand that shows great support for the Igbo culture and values and it is something that I respect this beer brand for."

In his response, the Marketing Director of NB Plc, Maria Maggi, said, "Working with a great act like Flavour and this new collaboration with Phyno- one of Nigeria's most successful artistes and a proud son of the Igbo community, is further proof of our brand's mission of effectively promoting Igbo highlife music, beliefs, traditions and progressive cultural values".

Phyno who is renowned for rapping in Igbo language began his musical career as a producer in 2003.

His debut studio album, No Guts No Glor was released in 2014. It produced the singles "Ghost Mode", "Man of the Year", "Parcel" and "O Set".