Ethiopia: Council of Ministers Approves Draft Bill to Lift State of Emergency

The Council of Ministers in its today's regular meeting has approved a draft law that lifts the current state of emergency , according to Fitsum Arega, Chief of Staff, Prime Minister's office. Fitsum said: "the draft will be sent to Parliament for its consideration. The council deemed the security situation in the country was stable and law and order was restored.

The Council of Ministers in its today's regular meeting reviewed the security situation of the country. It noted that law & order has been restored. It has approved a draft law that lifts the State of Emergency. The draft will be sent to Parliament for its consideration #Ethiopia

- Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) June 2, 2018

Ethiopia's ruling party controlled members of parliament have, on March 02/2018, approved the current state of emergency which was first proposed by the council of ministers on February 16. The state of emergency was planned to last for six months, coming to an end in August. The council of ministers announced the current state of emergency, the second in a year and half, one day after the unexpected resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

Fitusm did not mention when the council's draft bill proposing to lift the decree would be sent to the national Parliament. AS