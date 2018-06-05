Namibia: Governor Puts Halt to Prepaid Water Meters

Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu has directed the Katima Mulilo Town Council to suspend the installation of pre-paid water meters until residents are on board.

The Katima Mulilo Town Council announced the installation of pre-paid water meters in the town in April to allow for increased revenue and fair water charges, while reducing customer complaints and ensuring compliance with payments. However, this was not well-received by the residents, who staged two peaceful demonstrations in town since the announcement to reject the new meters as they said council did not consult them on the issue.

Sampofu yesterday told The Namibian that the decision to suspend the installation of prepaid water meters comes after several meetings with the disgruntled community members and town council officials.

"This will allow the town council to consult the community as they are not happy with the installation of the prepaid water meters," he added.

Poniso Kubwima, one of the organisers of the demonstration who also spoke to The Namibian yesterday, said it is a little too late for any consultations between the community and the town council, and they are demanding the total cancellation of the pre-paid water meter project.

"The town council has from the very beginning disregarded our rights, and only when we demonstrated do they want to consult us. However, it is too late, so we demand that all the pre-paid meters which have already been installed be removed, and that we go back to the old system. The councillors we elected have failed to represent us, and as the masses, we want them to be removed," he stated. Efforts to get comment from the Katima Mulilo Town Council's chief marketing and communications officer, Muyoba Muyoba, were unsuccessful as he had promised to get back to The Namibian, but failed to do so.