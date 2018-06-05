Sudan: Three Dead, 13 Injured in Eastern Sudan Minibus Accident

Port Sudan — On Saturday, three people died and 13 others were wounded when a passenger minibus overturned on the Port Sudan-Sinkat highway in eastern Sudan.

Journalist Hashim Osman told Radio Dabanga that a 25-passenger minibus en route from Port Sudan to Sinkat in Red Sea state overturned at the Agaba-Jebeit intersection on Saturday afternoon.

"Mahmoud Ohaj Ajab and Taha Mahmoud died at the scene while Mohamed Hadab died later that day at Port Sudan hospital," he said.

"The Sinkat Hospital was closer to the scene, but as it is not equipped to receive serious cases, the injured had to be transferred to the Port Sudan Teaching Hospital."

Driver Tahir Abu Fatma was badly wounded. Five passengers were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.