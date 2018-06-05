Gambian Footballer Asked to Leave Club Even After Earning Them Title and Promotion

Demba Savage has been told he could leave if he desires by Turkish club BB Erzurumspor, Foroyaa sport understands.

The Gambian secured BB the second tier title after his last penalty-kick over two weeks ago earned them automatic promotion to the Turkish Super Lig, ranked nine best amongst leagues in European football.

The 29-year-old stepped up to send the goalie the wrong way amid ecstasy and rambunctious fanfare.

Demba found himself playing bit-part roles, fielding more as a last-minute substitute since joining the club this January on a lucrative two-year deal from Finnish champions HJK.

His signing was sanctioned to hastened BB Erzurumspor's promotion drive but even after starting only two games and scoring twice -notwithstanding his heroic final spot-kick - the winger has been told he can leave this June with the club more particular about a squad overhaul and making marquee signings to match their new status as a Super Lig outfit.

The attacking midfielder, who has won ten titles in a career spanning twelve years ago, makes for the exit along with five other players considered surpluses to requirements.

The news comes much as a blow for the Scorpion who perhaps was relishing prospect of being the first ever Gambian to play in the Turkish Super Lig.

Demba's current deal ceases to exist June next year.

It's not being ruled that the forward could stay to prove his worth next season but that hinges on whether gaffer Mehmet Altiparmak will at all consider handing the former Gambia Ports Authority man a fair chance.

A possible return to Finnish football is also being hinted.