4 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Club Rejects 1.5m Transfer Offer for Gambian Striker

By Sulayman Bah

Italian club Chievo Verona have turned down a £1.5m offer for their Gambian forward Lamin Jallow.

Having lit up the Italian second division and helping Cesena survive relegation scare with his eleven (11) goals, the 23-year-old is the subject of a plethora of interest from other European clubs.

Jallow is a Chievo player after completing his 12-month loan deal with Cesena and it's anticipated his performances this season will be enough to earn him inclusion into Chievo coach's plans for next season's Serie A.

But a transfer elsewhere for more playing time isn't being erased from the picture as top flight clubs vie it out for his signature.

Udinese, Genoa and Juventus are among his raft of many admirers. Livorno of the third tier are the latest of a line of suitors and lodged a tempting £1.5m offer to Chievo for a loan deal but the offer didn't catch the fancy of the player and Chievo.

Jallow and another hot-streak Gambian Ali Sowe share club with a partnership between the two likely on the agenda depending on the latter's willingness to leave for Turkey where interest in him is soaring.

