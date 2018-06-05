Gambia: Gina, Adama Off to France to Train

Star athletes Gina Bass and Adama Jammeh are scheduled to leave to Gambia's shores this week for training camp in France, Foroyaa Sport understands.

The duo will be leaving tomorrow for the High Performance Training Centre in France in preparation for the African Senior Athletics Championship in Nigeria.

Hoping to make amends for a sluggish start in the one hosted by South Africa, Durban, Gambia are eyeing unleashing their best gems on the track.

Skipper Jammeh and crowd favourite Gina -the country's best performer in recent international events - are raring to go with 400m sensation Salim Drammeh expected to join them in the games in Aba and Delta.

Bass stormed the Commonwealth Games in Australia reaching the semis of both the 100 and 200m races at an event rest of the Gambian team couldn't go past the first round hurdle.