Gambia: Elected Councillors, Vendors Meet

The Elected Councilors of Latrikuda Sabiji and Faji Kunda Wards, Saturday May 2nd, organized a joint meeting with Vendors, at the Latrikunda Sabiji Market. The meeting aims to discuss issues critical to the development of the market, and key among this, is the establishment of a committee for the market.

Left to Right: Councilors Ansumana Bayo and Baba Jabbi / Vendors at the meeting

Speaking during the meeting, Ida Njie a Vendor, challenged her peers to join hands together towards the progress of the market; that adding it is their sole source of livelihood; that what the market lacks was a vibrant committee and that this has immensely retarded their progress. She tasked her peers to collaborate with the incoming committee to relegate that retardation into history and shape the way forward for a prosperous market that will benefit them all. She call on the members of the interim management committee to execute their responsibilities without fear or favor and serve them equitably.

Ali Jallow, on behalf of the new committee thanked the vendors for the trust bestowed upon them and assured that they will strive to deliver their responsibilities as expected.

The elected Councilor of Fajikunda Ward Baba Jabbi, expressed concern over the lack of a vibrant committee for the market. This he said is disheartening considering the importance of the market in the economic life of the citizenry, that as such he advised vendors to put in place a vibrant committee in order to achieve the development aspirations of the market.

Ansumana Bayo, the Councilor for Latrikunda Sabiji Ward reiterated that the market serves as the primary source of livelihood for residents and that the transfer of vendors to the Buffer Zone was meant to serve for a temporal measure; that all vendors at the buffer zone will relocate to their places upon the completion of the ongoing construction of the market. He urged vendors to maintain unity among themselves and reminded them to select a competent and vibrant committee that will work in their interest.

After the meeting, the vendors constituted a six (6) member interim management committee, charged with the responsibility of steering the affairs of the market after the completion of the construction works.