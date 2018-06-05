Nigeria: Govt Promises to Complete All Abandoned Road Projects in N-Delta

Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, has said that the Federal Government has intensified efforts to ensure early completion of all abandoned road projects in Niger- Delta region by the previous governments in the country and all ongoing road projects in the region for the benefit of the people of the region.

The minister who disclosed this during inspection of some ongoing projects in the region, assured that the present administration is committed to the completion of the projects just as he said the N34 billion Abia-Akwa Ibom Road dualisation project is on course and pledged to complete erosion control project in Abia State.

Project sites visited by the minister include the two-kilometre Orie-Ngodo- Lombard road project and erosion control site in Nkwoagu Isuochi community in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, the Okoyong-Liberty City road project in Odunkpani Local Government of Cross River State, and the Obehia-Akwete Azumini-Ukanafun highway connecting Akwa Ibom and Abia states.

Pastor Usani, who lamented that paucity of funds was the main reason for slow pace of work in the region further assured that the ministry will source for funds under the various infrastructure interventions to raise money for the completion of the projects.

The minister, during the on-the-spot assessment of the N34 billion Obehia-Akwete Azumini-Ukanafun highway dualisation projects in Abia and Akwa Ibom states, said the administration is working hard to complete the project.

He recalled that contract for the 50-kilometre highway linking Abia State in the South-East and Akwa Ibom State in the South-South zones was awarded by the Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs under previous administration to Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC Nig. Limited in 2010.

While the contract for section one from Obehia junction to Akwete, covering 20 kilometres was awarded at the cost of N12, 257,556,596, on March 31, 2010, the 30 kilometres Section two of the project covering Azumini-Ukanafun was awarded in November 2010 in the sum of N20, 972,763,132.

Pastor Usani, reiterated the present administration's resolve to complete not only that project but all other ongoing projects across the country, noting that fund available and the budget provision for the project was too minimal to make any meaningful impact on the execution of the project.

He said the government will fund the project using the various infrastructure interventions, stressing that though the Obehia-Akwete Azumini-Ukanafun highway project was one of the projects awarded by the previous administration but "we will continue to fund it from where they stopped because it is the policy of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to complete all abandoned projects.

According to him: "The first one is the connection between Abia and Akwa Ibom states. Of course, the nature of progress there is a function of availability of funds.The funds available in the proceeding budgets and even the current are too minimal for any useful progress. So, we hope that under the various infrastructure interventions, we will be able to find money for them to complete that project.