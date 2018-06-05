Sudan: Policeman, Four Civilians Shot in Eastern Sudan's El Gedaref

El Fashaga — A policeman and four civilians were shot in front of El Shuwak police station in El Fashaga locality in El Gedaref state on Saturday.

Mubarak El Nur, independent MP representing El Fashaga locality, told Radio Dabanga that problems began when a detainee at El Shuwak police station fell ill.

"On Saturday evening, the family of the detainee wanted to take him to the hospital. The police was very slow in issuing Form 8 [required for his medical treatment], and the crowd of relatives and friends quickly grew in front of the police station," El Nur reported.

"The police chief, with the rank of captain, wanted to disperse them, and ordered his men to shoot at the crowd. This resulted in five people being wounded: A policeman and four relatives," he said.

El Nur added that he submitted a request to the National Parliament on Sunday, to urgently summon the Minister of Interior to give a justification for the shooting, and explain what measures he will take to prevent such incidents in the future.