4 June 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Policeman, Four Civilians Shot in Eastern Sudan's El Gedaref

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Fashaga — A policeman and four civilians were shot in front of El Shuwak police station in El Fashaga locality in El Gedaref state on Saturday.

Mubarak El Nur, independent MP representing El Fashaga locality, told Radio Dabanga that problems began when a detainee at El Shuwak police station fell ill.

"On Saturday evening, the family of the detainee wanted to take him to the hospital. The police was very slow in issuing Form 8 [required for his medical treatment], and the crowd of relatives and friends quickly grew in front of the police station," El Nur reported.

"The police chief, with the rank of captain, wanted to disperse them, and ordered his men to shoot at the crowd. This resulted in five people being wounded: A policeman and four relatives," he said.

El Nur added that he submitted a request to the National Parliament on Sunday, to urgently summon the Minister of Interior to give a justification for the shooting, and explain what measures he will take to prevent such incidents in the future.

Sudan

MINREX - New Ambassador of Sudan Received

Elzein Ibrahim Hussein Hassan presented the advanced copies of his letter of credence at the Ministry of External… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.