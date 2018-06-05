4 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Jahanka/Senegalese Villages Talks - Alkalos Satisfied but Call for Border Demarcation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Foroyaa Newspaper has reliably learnt that Senegalese and Gambian authorities have gone to mediate between the villagers of Jahanka village in CRR South and a cluster of villages across the border in Senegal.

The paper was the first to publish news of the shooting of a villager of Jahanka who happens to be a member the Gambia Fire and Rescue Service. A Foroyaa reporter was the first to speak to both Alkalos and convey their desire for the settlement of the crisis through dialogue and mediation. Foroyaa continued to monitor developments on a daily basis and advocated for speedy mediation to reduce the tension that was still evident in the area. One would have thought that government officials would involve the media like Foroyaa when they took the decision to go to the village for mediation.

The role of the media is recognised more by people who are referred to as illiterate than those who claim to be literate. This is why news gets to the media before it gets to officials. The people use their telephones to call media outlets once they are confronted with difficult situations.

The media is indeed an amplifier of the voices of the people. However it is not being taken as a partner by those who are supposed to be serving the people. A clear example is the mediation effort to settle the problem between Jahanka and Kerr Seny and other villages in Senegal. All media houses should have been invited to cover the mediation effort and amplify what was being said and done.

Now that the authorities are reporting a success story the people in the area are still dissatisfied that the border is yet to be demarcated. For 53 years there are still areas where the Senegal/Gambia border is not demarcated.

The authorities from the two countries need to give this a priority.

Gambia

Soldiers Repaid Their Unexplained Deductions

The Department of Treasury under the ministry of finance on Thursday, 31 May 2018, paid unexplained deductions from the… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.