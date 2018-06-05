Gambia: Canada Visa Applicants to Undergo Finger Printing

The Gambia's Foreign Affairs Ministry has notified the public that Canada's new Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations, requires visa applicants to undergo finger printing.

This expansion of the biometric programme is expected to commence July 31st 2018, and would affect all foreign nationals including The Gambia.

"As a result, Gambians applying for a visitor visa, a study or work permit, a temporary resident permit and all those applying for permanent residence or claiming refugee or asylum status will need to undergo finger-printing and all other biometric procedures, with effect from July 31st, 2018. Gambians between the ages of 14 and 79 years are urged to give their biometric data at the nearest Canadian Visa Application Centre," the release stated.

However, applicants for visitor visa, study or work permits, will only need to give their biometric information once every ten years.

"Head of State of the Republic of The Gambia and Government officials traveling on official business and accredited diplomats traveling on official business are exempted," the release further stated.

The release concludes that the Ministry solicits the full understanding and comprehension of all Gambians, regarding this information.