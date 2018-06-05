Africa: First CAF Ramadan Cup Organized in Cairo Under "Education" Theme

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) organized on Sunday (3 June 2018) a groundbreaking event, namely the CAF Ramadan Cup 2018 in Cairo, Egypt.

Under the "Education" theme which will be used for African football seasons 2018/2019, CAF organized the one day event with the participation of over 40 kids U-15 (boys and girls) from different African nationalities. The event was organized in collaboration with Mersal Charity Foundation.

The event started with a press conference where CAF president Ahmad addressed the media, stressing on CAF aim to develop children education, starting the campaign with this Ramadan Tournament. Ahmad said that the project will move from Egypt to other African countries as it aims to reach children all across the continent.

CAF seeks to raise awareness throughout its tournaments and events along these two years. Our objective is to deliver a sporting, educational, cultural, social and life-long experience to the children across the continent.

After having Iftar, CAF Interclubs Ambassador and Egyptian football legend Hazem Emam held a discussion session on the importance of education and football values with the participating kids. Then CAF Competitions Director, Samson Adamu, explained the rules of the game to the participating teams. "There's no loser, everyone here is a winner today", he said.

The kids were divided into four teams, and played seven-a side games after having a group photo with the campaign banner. After the games were concluded, trophy, medals, gifts and certificates were handed to the participating teams.