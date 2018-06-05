Kenya: Eric Omondi Hilarious in His ' Short and Sweet' Video

Comedian Eric Omondi has tickled fans with an imitation of dance moves from Sauti Sol's latest video 'Short and Sweet'.

The lead dancer in the video, Aggie the dancer as she calls herself on Instagram, became an online sensation with her killer moves in a stripped multi-coloured jumpsuit.

In his video, Eric Omondi wears a similar multi-coloured jumpsuit and is partnered by a female dancer in a red jumpsuit.

Cheki hiyo Haga on the right😎🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @aggie_the_dance_queen @sautisol @oscarmwalo

A post shared by Eric Omondi (@ericomondi) on Jun 3, 2018 at 6:52am PDT

The two dance to the beats of the son,g with the comedian trying his best to imitate Aggie the dancer moves.

Watch the video below and share your verdict on who did it best between Eric or Aggie.

Thank you @sautisol for yet another National Anthem... RESPECT💯💯💯🙏... @aggie_the_dance_queen @oscarmwalo MEANWHILE AMERICA!!! The Months of July and August will be SHORT and SWEET. SEATTLE - 7TH JULY (Miss Kenya USA) WASHINGTON DC - 29TH JULY (LISNER AUDITORIUM G. WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY DC) GEORGIA ATLANTA - 4TH AUGUST (REALTO CENTRE FOR THE Arts, GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY ) MINNESOTA - 11 AUGUST (CARSON FAMILY STAGE, UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA) MASSACHUSETTS, BOSTON - 18TH AUGUST (BERKLEE PERFORMANCE CENTRE, BOSTON) COLUMBUS, OHIO - AUGUST 25TH (MERSHON AUDITORIUM, OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY) SEATTLE - SEPTEMBER 1ST (MEANY THEATRE, WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY SEATTLE)