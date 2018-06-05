5 June 2018

Kenya: Why This Kenyan Woman's Video Is Trending in Africa

A Kenyan woman is trending online across the continent after her epic fall from a plastic chair while watching a movie using virtual reality headsets went viral. The woman watched the movie for just a few minutes with her hands holding firmly on the chair to protect herself from falling. But she somehow got swept away by the scenes of the movie and swerved her hands and body to the side, as if trying to escape from a scary scene, resulting in her fall.
By Evelyne Musambi

The woman's nephew, Kama, tweeted a video of how she fell from the chair after heavy panting and trying to evade the scary scenes in the movie.

The woman watched the movie for just a few minutes with her hands holding firmly on the chair to protect herself from falling. But she somehow got swept away by the scenes of the movie and swerved her hands and body to the side, as if trying to escape from a scary scene, resulting in her fall.

I almost killed my aunt 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vGi3nNcFLf

- Aku 🇰🇪 (@Kamah__) June 3, 2018

Her nephew, who was filming, uploaded the video on Twitter, captioning how he almost killed his aunt.

Kama went on clarify that the woman is okay, unhurt and that only the plastic chair broke.

He explained that his aunt was evading a stone in one of the scenes when she fell.

Kama's tweet has been shared widely eliciting mixed reactions from Kenyans, Nigerians and South Africans on Twitter.

Lmaoooo that ka scream 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂

-- Shosho Light (@carolinespencer) June 3, 2018

😂😂😂 you are going straight to hell. I hope she is fine.

-- PabloCarter (@pabloCarter29) June 3, 2018

This how some people will do and kill their parents.

-- PsyHco baby (@Mx_amina) June 5, 2018

If that was my mum you'ld have to square up with me pic.twitter.com/ioaZmYYBBw

-- Walé Show (@de_Wale) June 4, 2018

aki hii ni laana watafuta walai

-- @teekay299 (@thomaskibet30) June 4, 2018

Watch out for heart attack... very risky for the elderly

-- Geoffrey J_Lewis (@JTLewis14) June 4, 2018

This is the best thing I've seen, thanks for making my day 🤣🤣🤣

-- M.I.A (@kaundje_mia) June 4, 2018

All fun & games until someone suffers a partial stroke 🤦🏽♂️

-- IBR (@pankomane) June 4, 2018

lmfaoooo this gonna be you when she get up pic.twitter.com/6aXt7KeSF1

-- sharon✨🇰🇪🦋 (@smoengaa) June 4, 2018

