South Africa: Huawei P20 Series Smashes Sales Records in SA

Johannesburg — HUAWEI has disclosed sales of its new P20 devices in South Africa were 60 percent higher than its predecessor, the P10 series, comparatively over six weeks.

Sales of the P20 Lite have also escalated by an impressive 150 percent compared to the P10 Lite for the same period.

Officials said the P20 series was proving to be among South Africa's most desirable smartphones.

While figures were not supplied, Huawei reported the April sales numbers of the P20 series even surpassed that of the Samsung S9.

"The Huawei P series has established itself as the benchmark of exquisite design and best-in-class photography," said Likun Zhao, Vice President, Huawei Consumer Business Group Southern Africa.

"With the P20 series Huawei has brought to market devices that revolutionise the use of innovative technology and premium design, making them some of the most desirable smartphones on the planet."

The Huawei P20 Pro is equipped with the world's first Leica triple camera with the highest total pixel count on a smartphone available in the market.

The camera system comprises a 1 x 40MP RGB sensor, 1 x 20MP monochrome sensor, and 1 x 8MP sensor with telephoto lens.

The Huawei P20 features a Leica dual camera, with a 12MP RGB + 20MP monochrome camera setup.

Its real-time scene and object recognition technology can recognise more than 500 scenarios in 19 categories for users to choose the right skills at the right moment.

Using machine learning, the devices also understand the photography habits of users over time, making suggestions based on various actions.

With their groundbreaking triple camera design, the Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro achieved the highest score in history of well-known camera review website DxOMark - a total score of 109 for the HUAWEI P20 Pro and f102 for the Huawei P20.

They were also the first two devices ever to get three-digit ratings.

"We invest a large amount of resources to connect with our consumers in meaningful ways," said Akram Mohammed Product Marketing Director at Huawei SA.

He said over the last few years, customers had come to know Huawei as a brand that offered reliability and great service but also as a global brand with a local culture.

"We also make exceptional products with revolutionary on-device AI that offer the best pricing in their class,'" Mohammed said.

The popularity of the Huawei P20 series has not been limited to South Africa.

After a mere weeks of being sale, the Huawei P20 Pro surpassed sales numbers of last year's Huawei P10 Plus, outselling its predecessor by 316 percent to become the most successful device ever sold by Huawei in Western Europe.

Google Trends also found that the Huawei P20 series has been one of the most frequent search queries in that region.