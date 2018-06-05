South Africa: Soweto's Tech Fest to Unlock Township Economy

Johannesburg — THE second Ekasi Technology Festival and Gaming Expo will be held in Soweto in October, organisers confirmed.

Set for the 19th and 20th at Multi Purpose Hall, the "Ekasi Tech Fest" is lauded as the first and only township gaming festival to combine technology and gaming into one event aimed at unlocking the township innovation economy.

"There's the Silicon Valley model and then there's the Ekasi innovation model," said Mpho Tladi, spokesperson for the organisers.

"Events like the Ekasi Tech Fest help people in the developing world uncover new ways of growing their own digital economies in ways that more conventional markets never imagined."

The i-Village Foundation non-profit company (NPC), with its partners from business, government, ICT, education and the consulting sector host the festival.

The expo aims to meet the needs of technology and gaming enthusiasts in Soweto and the surrounding areas which are together home to several million people, most of them under 30 years of age.

It also aims to be the leading platform for start-ups to showcase their innovation, engage with policy makers, the private sector and the community at large with the intention of commercialising their creativity.

The Ekasi Tech Fest 2018will introduce a wide variety of educational and entertainment video games and other next-generation platforms such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) to a whole new audience.

The targeted audience included township entrepreneurs, corporations and government entities, students and young people interested in entrepreneurship or a career in ICT, incubators as well as gaming and eSports brands.

The event will for the first time host the Soweto Esports Community Cup Final in Pro Gaming FIFA and Tekken 7. In addition, there will also be a Counter Strike match.