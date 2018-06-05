5 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Hands Himself Over After R4.7 Million Drugs Seizure in Mitchells Plain

A 45-year-old Cape Town man is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after drugs worth R4.7m were discovered in a raid at an abandoned house in Westgate on Sunday.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said the man handed himself over to authorities on Monday.

He is facing charges of drug dealing.

The Hawks' narcotics enforcement bureau, in a joint operation with Crime Intelligence, discovered more than 11 bags of Mandrax tablets after searching the house.

"When our team arrived at the residence, they found a man who claimed to be an employee. He was taken in for questioning and was released on Monday. Later on Monday, a 45-year-old handed himself in," Nkwalase said.

Investigations are ongoing and authorities expect to make more arrests.

