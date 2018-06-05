5 June 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Olympian Van Rensburg Races to Pb in Hengelo

Rio Olympian Rynhardt van Rensburg put months of frustration behind him in Hengelo, Netherlands at the weekend as he raced to a personal best in the 800-metre event, writes MARK ETHERIDGE.

The Free State flyer clocked 1min 45.15sec at the Hengelo World Challenge meeting, improving on his previous personal best of 1:45.33 which he set in Rio two years ago.

'I'm so stoked about my PB,' he told Team South Africa. 'The weather was perfect and I love this meeting It's such a massive boost for me after a difficult 2017 season.

'I decided to run a hard and aggressive race and it paid off. OK, I'm a little bit sad that four guys just managed to get past me in the last 50m but I had to give myself a chance. Now I need to work on keeping form in the last 50m then I should hit 1:44.

'But for now being ranked 12th in the world secures my World Cup spot and gives me a successful trip.'

Van Rensburg says the build-up didn't go entirely without hiccups. 'I got a small Grade One muscle tear in my calf a week before the Shanghai Diamond League so it was a disastrous week but this time everything went 100% well. My training is showing times I've never run before and the PB was just a matter of time.

'Training has been going great. We've been doing things a bit differently this year and my body is reacting the way it should be,' said an elated Van Rensburg.

The two-lap affair was a quality field with eighth place coming in a quick 1:45.4.

Next up for Van Rensburg is a meeting in Nijmegen, also in the Netherlands, on Friday but he's also waiting on news to see if he has secured a spot in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on Sunday.

'Then I'm heading back to SA a week today to finish my final exams and then I'll come back for World Cup preparation and another few races near the end of June,' he said.

South Africa

Read the original article on Sascoc.

