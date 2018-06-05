29 May 2018

Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia Frees Andargachew Tsige, Drops Charges Against Berhanu Nega, Jawar Mohammed and Two Media Orgs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mahlet Mesfil

Ethiopia has finally released Andargachew Tsige, the co-founder and secretary-general of Ginbot 7, Movement for Justice, Freedom and Democracy. in the same day the attorney general confirmed that active criminal charges against Dr. Berhanu Nega, leader of Ginbot 7 were dropped.

Andargachew was released this afternoon after speculations of his release gripped the country since yesterday. He is currently at his family's house in Bole, Olympia area. The 63 years old father of three, Andargachew, a.k.a Andy, has been in Ethiopian prison for the last four years after Ethiopian security forces have kidnapped him from Sene'a airport in Yemen and renditioned him secretly to Ethiopia where he was already sentenced to death in 2009.

#Ethiopia - An overwhelmed Andargachew Tsige (a.k.a Andy) told AS's @MahletFasil commenting on the huge gathering of families, friends and fans who waited for this moment for two days. pic.twitter.com/EFkhXDYBqP

- Addis Standard (@addisstandard) May 29, 2018

In similar development, the attorney general office confirmed this afternoon that criminal charges against against Berhanu Nega, leader of G7, as well as Jawar Mohammed, executive director of OMN media and a prominent Oromo activist, has been discontinued.

Dr. Berhanu and Jawar were the second and third defendants in absentia under the infamous criminal charges file under Dr. Merera Gudina, leader of the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), who was released in March after his charges were also dropped.

The attorney general's office has also said charges against two foreign based media organizations, OMN and ESAT were dropped. Both institutions were charged under the country's repressive terrorism law. AS

Ethiopia

House Lifts SOE

The House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) lifted the state of emergency effective today June 5, 2018 with eight… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.